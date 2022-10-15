Burials at Round Hill Cemetery in Cave Spring have been temporarily halted until a land survey can be completed.
The city inherited the cemetery located on Alabama Road in the 1990s and it has never been surveyed, according to Cave Spring Mayor Rob Ware. The city’s other cemetery, Cave Spring Cemetery, located on the other side of town, has been surveyed. Some of the graves in the older section at the top of the hill date back to the 1860s
“The Round Hill survey will give us the boundaries of the cemetery itself,” Ware said. “Then they will have to identity the borders of each individual grave. This will allow us to identify future plots that can be sold.”
According to Ware, they cannot sell any more plots until they know what is up there.
The City Council recently voted to approve a contract with Floyd-Horne Land Surveyors to do the work, not to exceed $14,000. The funds will be paid out of the cemetery fund. It is hoped the survey work can begin in January of February.
Once burials resume at Round Hill, there will be some new standards in place.
The price of an individual lot will go from $750 to $1,000, and corner markers will no longer be required. Those smaller markers, that normally have the initials of the deceased on them, have gone up in price in recent years. Those wishing to have a corner marker can still get one, but they will have to pay for it. Also, those who wish to be cremated can have their remains interred at the foot of the grave of a spouse, family member, friend or other loved one for a $50 flag fee.