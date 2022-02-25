Stegall Village, a mixed-use development, is on the boards for Emerson with a projected value of $194 million. It is the latest project with a heavy dose of residential in Northwest Georgia — but it has a lot more as well.
Planned for the southwest side of the LakePoint development, it is off Joe Frank Harris Parkway at Stars Way. It’s proposed by TPA Residential in Atlanta.
The plans call for mixed-use development with residential, commercial and hospitality along with open space, according to a Development of Regional Impact filing.
Files with the city of Emerson show two phases.
The first one covers 48.3 acres. It would have 170 town homes and 325 apartments, a hotel and shops. The second phase, around 50 acres, would add another 142 town homes. A series of outparcels facing U.S. 41 will offer spots for retail, hotels, a convenience store and other commercial uses.
A tour of TPA’s projects folder shows other developments across North Georgia, mostly with multifamily concepts, but few are of this scope.
The 637 proposed apartments and town houses would mean that, on paper, at least, we’re now looking at 4,600 new residences in Floyd, Bartow and Gordon counties in the next few years.
More than half of those units are planned in Floyd County — 1,018 single-family homes in Pleasant Valley Preserve; 1,241 multifamily units at the bypass and U.S. 411; 200-plus apartments above the North Fifth Avenue/Martha Berry Boulevard project and the River District at 200-plus units.
Add to that more than 600 single-family and multifamily homes east of Calhoun on Ga. 53.
Cartersville’s west side is looking at Ladds River Landing with plans for 511 single-family homes, 177 townhomes and commercial development, too.
There’s also Green Ridge Trail in Emerson. The city council approved the annexation and rezoning of 54 acres in December that cleared the way for an $80 million project with 350 apartments and 50 town houses.