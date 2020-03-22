Kroger and Publix are among the stores setting aside early morning hours for older shoppers and those at higher risk for complications from the novel coronavirus.
Beginning Monday, Kroger’s Atlanta Division -- which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina -- will block off 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays as designated shopping hours for seniors over 60 and high-risk individuals as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We encourage all customers to respect these special hours as we work to protect our community members,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.
Publix announced on its website that stores would be opening earlier "to support our seniors."
Both the stores and pharmacies will be open from 7 to 8 a.m. in Tuesdays and Wednesdays to allow customers age 65 and older to shop ahead of the crowds.
"We appreciate everyone's support as we work together to protect the most vulnerable members of our community," the announcement reads.
Kroger and Publix both offer pick-up and delivery options through their websites at an extra charge.