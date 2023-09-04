Matthew Wall, son of pitmaster Kevin Wall, chops barbecue ribs in half under the watchful eye of Ed Kolodzej Monday morning at the Knights of Columbus Labor Day Barbecue at the Civic Center.
Adam Carey
Kevin Wall
Volunteers place pork butts in the smoker Sunday morning as the Knights of Columbus Labor Day Barbecue gets started. The chicken and ribs are cooking on the grills on the left.
Adam Carey
People line up to pick up their Labor Day Barbecue at the Knights of Columbus's 55th annual fundraiser Monday.
Adam Carey
A pile of hickory wood sits ready to smoke the pork and beef Monday morning at the Knights of Columbus Labor Day Barbecue at the Civic Center.
Adam Carey
Marth Luthi and Ed Codding greet and direct drivers at the Civic Center during Monday's Knights of Columbus Labor Day Barbecue. Codding has been helping make the Brunswick stew for 20 years.
John Druckenmiller
An assembly line of volunteers chop up smoked pork to place in the containers Monday morning at the Knights of Columbus Labor Day Barbecue fundraiser at the Civic Center.
Adam Carey
A volunteer power washes the grates from the barbecue shack that were used to smoke over 1,000 pounds of pork and beef flats during the Knights of Columbus annual Labor Day Barbecue Monday at the Rome Civic Center.
Adam Carey
Rome resident Phil Hart waits for his food Monday morning at the Civic Center for the Knights of Columbus Labor Day Barbecue fundraiser.
Adam Carey
Denny McShane (from left) takes a break from washing dishes to help Bob Sharber and David Cameron stir barbeque sauce at the Knights of Columbus Labor Day Barbecue Monday morning.
Adam Carey
Mayling Galeana and Dolce Lopez-Galeano pack Brunswick stew for Mario Gutierez to distribute in the front room Monday during the Knights of Columbus Labor Day Barbecue Monday.
Adam Carey
Volunteers Art D'ambrosio, Isiah Perez, Jessica Beck and John Linatoc pose before getting to work with the Brunswick stew Monday morning at the Knights of Columbus Labor Day Barbecue fundraiser.