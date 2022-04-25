An event pavilion overlooks the Etowah River at Kingston Downs in this August 2020 file photo. As part of a plan to craft the property into an event venue the owners have refurbished and updated the pavilion.
The Floyd County Commission is expected to sign off Tuesday on a permit to allow the addition of an upscale camping retreat to Kingston Downs.
A portion of the 1,500-acre property along the Etowah River would be earmarked as a "high-end glamping site with a shared bath house and 6 tent sites," according to the application for a special use permit.
The property off U.S. 411 near Biddy Road is used as a sporting club and has housed horse races and multi-day music festivals in the past. Both the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission and planning staff are recommending approval.
Commissioners will hold a public hearing before taking a vote.
Two other zoning applications are on the agenda for Tuesday, which starts at 6 p.m. after a 4 p.m. caucus. Both sessions, held in the County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave., are public.
Sherwood Forest Missionary Baptist Church, 1 Goodman Road, is seeking Office Institutional zoning of the 9 surrounding acres it owns. They're currently zoned Suburban Residential, reflecting the nearby neighborhoods.
Churches are allowed in SR zoning but the application states they want all their remaining property to hold the O-I designation for future expansion.
A nearby property owner expressed some concern about buffering and potential noise from outdoor events. Planning staff suggested no access be allowed onto Kings Court, but the department and citizen board are both recommending approval.
Larry Ashley is seeking Heavy Commercial zoning for a tract at Lombardy Way and Milco Place to build some commercial buildings. Adjoining properties are zoned for heavy commercial use but there are homes and a church along the southern side of Lombardy Way.
The planning staff and planning board are recommending approval, noting that the parcels on the north side back up to U.S. 411 and the Ledbetter Interchange, so there's a limit to how far heavy commercial use can spread. Buffers would be required.
Also on Tuesday, the board is expected to approve a renewable contract with Pete McDonald to be the county's elections supervisor for up to 12 months.