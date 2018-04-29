Kids get a chance to spend time with Spider-Man, Wonder Woman Saturday
Superheroes and princesses from the pages of comic books, and more recently the movies, greeted children at a fund raiser for Rome's Harbor House Saturday.
Spider-Man, Captain America, Wonder Woman and Belle from Beauty and the Beast were among the special characters who spent time with youngsters at the fundraiser brunch Saturday held at Garden Lakes Baptist Church.
The event benefited Harbor House Child Advocacy Center, a facility where children who have been victims of crime, abuse or neglect can be interviewed by authorities in a comfortable, kid-friendly setting.
Executive Director Joe Costolnick said Harbor House is one of 49 Child Advocacy Centers across Georgia.
"We conduct forensic interviews specifically at the request of law enforcement or the Division of Family and Children Services," he said. "Those are the only two agencies that can request an interview with our staff. We also refer the victims out for particular community services or get them signed up for services we offer in-house."
Funding or the agency comes largely from grants and community contributions. Costolnick said the state does require the agency to be pro-active in generating fiscal support from the communities they serve.
Luke Flaherty attended the brunch and said Spider-Man was the coolest character he got to meet.
"He can sling ropes and do lots of cool stunts," said Flaherty who has seen all the Spider-Man movies and added that the most recent in the franchise — "Spiderman Homecoming" — was the best.
Madyson Thacker said she liked Captain America because she thought his shield was pretty cool.
In 2017, Harbor House served 260 children. Costolnick said the average number served has been between 200 and 300 a year and the 2018 numbers are on pace to once again top 250.
Kids paid $25 each Saturday for the opportunity to meet the super heroes, get autographs and photos made with them as well as have brunch.