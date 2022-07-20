The hot July sun beats down on the kids sitting on a dock somewhere in Floyd County. But with fishing rods in hand and the hope of a bite at the end of the line, not a single complaint can be heard.
Really, you don't hear much of anything as the kids wait patiently for some unlucky fish to take the bait.
Then, out of the silence, a boy yells out "I got one!" and slowly reels the fish in, holding it up with a big smile on his face.
This is a pretty normal day for the campers at Kid vs. Wild Camp, which mostly takes place at the Floyd County Wildlife Club in Coosa. The day camp pulls kids away from screens and technology and teaches them all about nature, including types of wildlife and plants and even archery and BB guns.
The camp was started around 18 years ago by Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy Jimmy Allred and the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Assistant Recreation Services Manager Tammy Bryant.
"This is our 38th or 39th camp... we keep kids out here moving and constantly doing something. Some of them have never fished before so we have deputies come out here and teach them how," Allred said.
Dane Bowers, 10, said he's had to learn a lot of patience while fishing, but it's his favorite thing about Kids vs. Wild.
The mornings usually start out with a presentation on nature and wildlife-related topics. On Wednesday, the kids learned about the Georgia Forestry Commission and what they do to protect forests.
After the presentation, kids have the option of going fishing, playing on the playground or playing cards or cornhole at the clubhouse on the property. Later in the afternoon, the kids head over to the Northside Swim Center to cool off.
Jazmyn Hill, 11, said one of her favorite experiences so far was playing in the mud after it rained on Tuesday.
"The value of this camp is actually the reason why we started, which is to get kids outdoors," Bryant said. "They learn about fishing, they learn about how to grow things and no technology whatsoever. This has become our most popular camp because kids weren't getting enough opportunities to be outside,"