Herschel Walker gives life story to Greater Rome Board of Realtors on U.S. Senate campaign trail

In this Feb. 2, 2022 file photo Former UGA football player Herschel Walker talks about his life story at the Greater Rome Board of Realtors meeting.

 Olivia Morley

A new poll of likely Republican primary voters comes as good news to Gov. Brian Kemp and Herschel Walker.

Kemp is leading former U.S. Sen. David Perdue 49.1% to 39.5%, according to a survey of 1,072 likely GOP primary voters conducted Feb. 11 through Feb. 13 by Atlanta-based Trafalgar Group.

Two other Republican gubernatorial candidates were polling in the low single digits.

Meanwhile, Walker continues to hold a huge lead in his bid to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in November. The University of Georgia football icon was the choice of 69.9% of those surveyed.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black was running a distant second at 6.1%, according to the Trafalgar poll. Support for two other candidates fell below 3%.

For Perdue, the silver lining in the survey is that 31.2% of likely Republican voters who responded to the poll said they didn't know Perdue has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Perdue has made Trump's support a key campaign pitch. His first TV ad featured Trump on camera urging voters to support Perdue in the May 24 GOP primary.

The poll's margin of error was 2.99%.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

