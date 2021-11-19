Gov. Brian Kemp officially signed the new Floyd County Elections board bills into law, dissolving the current three-member board and replacing it with a new five-member board.
Bill sponsors Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome; Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee; and Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, as well as State Senator Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, released the following joint statement:
“Over the last year, Floyd County residents have made it clear that they want to feel confident that our elections are being run with integrity and efficiency, and revamping our elections board reflects these desires. This legislation will usher in a more robust elections board ahead of the next election cycle. We also recognized the need for increased staff support for the board, so we are grateful that the county will now have a full-time elections supervisor position, who will specialize in carrying out secure and efficient elections.”
House Bills 8EX and 9EX passed the House 150-7 earlier this week and it passed the Senate Wednesday 38-1.
The five members would be appointed by the Floyd County Commission. Commissioners would choose four of the members from lists submitted by county executive committees of the two local political parties whose candidates for Georgia governor received the most votes in the previous election. At this point, that means two members from the Floyd County Republican Party and two from the Floyd County Democratic Party.
The fifth member would be selected by the Floyd County commissioners and would serve as chairperson of the board.
This legislation also provides greater staff support to the elections board. Under HB 8EX, commissioners will appoint an election supervisor. The election supervisor will serve as staff support for the board, attend meetings of the board, assist the board in fulfilling its duties of voter registration and the conduct of elections and provide daily supervision of other county employees who assist the board. The election supervisor will be considered a full-time county employee and cannot be a member of the elections board.
Now, the county commissioners are waiting on the nominations from the Floyd County Democratic Party and Floyd County Republican Party before moving forward. Commissioners gave the two board chairs a deadline of Dec. 1 for four nominations from each party.
Chair Wright Bagby said they probably won't be ready to make a vote at Tuesday's meeting, but they'll likely make the decision at their Dec. 14 meeting.
"I think this is great. We asked our legislators to undertake this legislation months ago and it's finally gone through," Bagby said.