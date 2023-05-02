Gov. Brian Kemp signed a package of a dozen bills related to health care Tuesday, including legislation sponsored by Floyd County delegates Sen. Chuck Hufstetler and Rep. Eddie Lumsden.
“We’re taking important steps to improve access to and quality of health care,” Kemp said during a signing ceremony inside the Georgia Capitol.
A signature piece provides welfare benefits to pregnant women.
Federal law currently allows low-income pregnant women to receive cash aid through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, but Georgia law does not. The General Assembly overwhelmingly passed House Bill 129 to rectify that.
Kemp pledged in his State of the State address in January to push for legislation extending TANF benefits to pregnant women. The bill was introduced by freshman state Rep. Soo Hong, R-Lawrenceville, one of the governor’s floor leaders in the House.
The other health-care bills Kemp signed Tuesday include:
* Senate Bill 46, sponsored by Hufstetler, R-Rome, requiring testing of all pregnant women for HIV and syphilis. It must be done three times: At their first prenatal visit, at 28 to 32 weeks, and at delivery.
* House Bill 85, co-sponsored by Lumsden, R-Armuchee, requiring insurance companies to cover biomarker testing if supported by medical and scientific evidence.
* Senate Bill 65, sponsored by Lumsden in the House, authorizing the insurance commissioner to set up a healthcare marketplace.
* House Bill 295, sponsored by Hufstetler in the Senate, beefing up the Surprise Billing Consumer Protection Act that applies to state employee coverage.
* House Bill 383, increasing penalties for assaulting a health-care worker.
* Senate Bill 106, creating a 3-year pilot program providing coverage for remote maternal clinical health services.
* Senate Bill 223, requiring reimbursements of expenses incurred by patients participating in cancer clinical trials.
Dave Williams, bureau chief of Capitol Beat News Service, and Diane Wagner, Rome News Tribune city editor, contributed to this report.