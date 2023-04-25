Veterans legislation

Gov. Brian Kemp signs legislation aimed at supporting veterans in a Tuesday ceremony attended by First Lady Marty Kemp, state veterans commissioner Col. Patricia Ross, Maj. Gen. Tom Carden of the Georgia National Guard and others.

 Office of the Governor
