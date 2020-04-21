Rome and Floyd County officials have known that a positive step out of the current COVID-19 pandemic would be the reopening of nonessential businesses. They just didn’t expect it to come this soon.
Less than three weeks after Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statewide shelter in place order, he announced plans Monday that would allow some businesses closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus to reopen as early as Friday.
All of this comes despite the fact that Kemp’s shelter in place order is not set to expire until April 30 and widespread testing and tracking measures have yet to be implemented.
“I was a little surprised that anything would reopen prior to the end of his shelter in place order. I didn't expect any changes until the first (of April),” City Manager Sammy Rich said.
“I don’t envy the governor having to make these tough calls and having to balance the need for all Georgians. But now everybody is in the same boat as us and wondering what’s going to happen,” he said.
The types of businesses, as well as a reiteration of the health measures they should take upon reopening, were laid out in an executive order that also supersedes any county or local ordinance.
Rome Mayor Bill Collins said he was “a little bit shocked” that Kemp’s announcement came when it did and without any warning. Collins added that he was especially taken aback by the types of businesses that will be able to open starting Friday -- including nail salons, barber shops, fitness gyms and bowling alleys.
The order also allows medical centers to resume elective surgeries, while movie theaters would be able to open Monday. Restaurants would be able to return to limited dine-in service Monday as well.
“We are going to make the best of what it is we’ve been dealt and make sure our citizens continue to follow the guidelines of the CDC — washing their hands, practicing social distancing, and staying at home as often as they possibly can,” Collins said.
“We understand that certain businesses will be able to open, but if owners take the right precautions, have their loved ones in mind and do the right things, we can hold our own,” he said.
Rome, Cave Spring and Floyd County were among the first municipalities in Georgia to order residents to shelter in place, with the joint order coming on March 23. Kemp announced his order on April 2.
County Manager Jamie McCord said the decision by local elected officials has been one of the main reasons Floyd County has seen a decrease in COVID-19 cases. And while he would prefer that local governments be the lead on any restart to the economy, he said he respect’s Kemp’s decision.
“Everybody’s situation is different. There are people who need the state’s help, and there are those who don’t,” McCord said. “It’s easy for me to sit here and say what we need to do here in Floyd County, but there are 159 counties in the state of Georgia and they all may have 159 different needs.”
Two counties in East Central Georgia, Taliaferro and Glascock, have not had any residents test positive for COVID-19.
“We’re one county, and we may not align with any of (Kemp’s) actions but the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few. We’ll continue to do what we can to maintain our services and help our citizens navigate through these tough times,” McCord said.
For Rich, a welcomed part of Kemp’s order is its limitations on businesses that do reopen concerning social distancing and the number of people allowed in a single place. It sets the widely used limit of no more than 10.
But he does wonder what the response will be Friday.
“Looking at social media, you see a split between those chomping at the bit to get back in business and others in the public saying that it’s too soon,” Rich said, noting that some business owners have stated they are wary about reopening this week.
“My hope is that the community continues to practice what has been hammered home the last few weeks in regards to social distancing and essential travel, and maybe we won’t see the spike in cases that everyone is afraid is going to happen,” he said.