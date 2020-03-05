Rumors abound, but up to this point Gov. Brian Kemp said there have been no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in Georgia as of Thursday.
The process, at this point, is for any person who is suspected of having been exposed to COVID-19 to self-quarantine, if they show no symptoms of illness, or be medically isolated, if they show symptoms of sickness. After medical personnel determine which course to take, tests for the illness are provided by the Center for Disease Control.
At this point local facilities do not have the ability to test for COVID-19.
State and area public health officials have stated there have been no confirmed cases in Rome and Floyd County. Persistent rumors have spread through the community up to this point.
"Federal and state privacy laws prohibit us from sharing any information about any patients treatment, condition or diagnosis," said Floyd Medical Center spokesperson Dan Bevels. "We can say, though, that there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our region."
Floyd Medical Center hasn't made any changes to normal operations resulting from COVID-19 concerns at this point.
"As a routine, Floyd conducts daily safety huddles where our COVID-19 response is discussed and we are continuously monitoring developments," Bevels said. "If and when it is deemed necessary, we will be prepared to implement any necessary change to operations."
Redmond Regional Medical Center stated it is implementing screening protocols as a measure to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.
In a press release, a spokesperson for Redmond stated it would be screening for signs of illness before being allowed in the hospital along with questions concerning recent travel, fever or any respiratory symptoms.
“This new protocol is in response to evidence-based CDC guidelines to help prevent further spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses," said John Quinlivan, chief executive officer at Redmond.
Statewide officials announced earlier this week there were two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fulton County.
As part of those cases, some families with children enrolled at Living Science Home Studies, a local homeschool cooperative in Woodstock, have been asked to self-quarantine by Georgia Department of Public Health officials after a student there was confirmed to have COVID-19.
The two Georgia residents who have tested positive for coronavirus are a 15-year-old enrolled at Living Science Homeschool Study Center in Woodstock and his father. Both live in Fulton County.
The Georgia Department of Public Health earlier said that at any one time approximately 200 people are quarantining themselves in the state. Many of those are precautionary because of recent travel which may have exposed them to the virus.
Gov. Bill Lee announced the first case was detected in a 44-year-old Williamson County man, according to the Tennessean.
While he had traveled out of state he had not gone out of country However, Lee and Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercy confirmed that he did not travel out of the country.
Nationally, federal authorities announced an investigation of the Seattle-area nursing home at the center of an outbreak of the new coronavirus as the U.S. death toll climbed to 11, including the first fatality outside Washington state.
Officials in California's Placer County, near Sacramento, said Wednesday an elderly person who tested positive after returning from a San Francisco-to-Mexico cruise had died. The victim had underlying health problems, authorities said. California Gov. Gavin Newsom late Wednesday declared a statewide emergency due to coronavirus. Washington and Florida had already declared emergencies, and Hawaii also joined them Wednesday.
Washington also announced another death, bringing its total to 10. Most of those who died were residents of Life Care Center, a nursing home in Kirkland, a suburb east of Seattle. At least 39 cases have been reported in the Seattle area, where researchers say the virus may have been circulating undetected for weeks. Vice President Mike Pence was expected to meet with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee near Olympia on Thursday.
Meanwhile, public officials in Washington came under pressure to take more aggressive steps against the outbreak, including closing schools and canceling large events. While the state and Seattle have declared emergencies, giving leaders broad powers to suspend activities, they have not issued any orders to do so.
Seattle and King County public health officials urged businesses to allow employees to work remotely if possible, and the county said it will allow telecommuting for some of its workers for the next three weeks.
In Los Angeles, a contract medical worker who was conducting screenings at the city's main airport has tested positive for the virus. The person wore protective equipment while on the job so it was unclear how the worker contracted the virus, Homeland Security officials said.
In New York, health officials put hundreds of residents in self-quarantine after members of two families in the New York City suburb of New Rochelle were diagnosed with the virus. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the disease appeared to have spread from a lawyer to his wife, two children, a neighbor and two others. The new results brought the number of confirmed cases in the state to 11.