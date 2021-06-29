Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday his appointees to the bipartisan Georgia Jobs and Infrastructure Committees. The groups will help decide where the state will spend about $4.8 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds.
State Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, is one of 16 members on the Economic Impact Committee. Kemp also set up a committee on broadband and one on water and sewer.
"These committees will ensure federal coronavirus relief dollars are allocated strategically across our state and address one-time funding needs in these three key areas," Kemp said.
Hufstetler said the money is meant to address issues worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is wide latitude on how those dollars can be spent.
"As always, I'm concerned with the federal debt. But now that the money is out there, it's my intent that we use that money to put us in a better position as a state over the next decade," he said.
On Tuesday, the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee said he sees a lot of potential in concentrating the funds in specific places, but had no set focus at this point.
"It's pretty wide open now," he said. "The 16 of us will get together and come up with recommendations for the governor."
Kemp said the committees will be taking grant applications from Aug. 1-31 at opb.georgia.gov. State government entities, units of local government, industries, and nonprofits will be eligible to apply.
Award are targeted to be announced the week of Oct. 18, but all the dates are subject to change as guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury continues to evolve.
The committees are made up of a mix of legislators and state agency heads with experience in the target areas.
For example, the Economic Development Committee includes the state economist and the commissioners of human services, economic development and revenue departments.
State Superintendent Richard Woods is among the 18 appointees to the Broadband Infrastructure Committee, along with the directors of the Georgia Cyber Center and the state Emergency Communications Authority.
The Water and Sewer Infrastructure Committee includes Georgia Environmental Protection Division chiefs, Attorney General Chris Carr, the state solicitor general and Kemp's executive counsel.