Cleaning the water of harmful chemicals introduced upriver on the Oostanaula is going to be an expensive proposition the city is expected to make a move on this week.
The suggestion is that Rome City commissioners increase water rates by 9% each year over a period of four years to pay for a $99.4 million reverse osmosis system. The system would filter perfluorinated chemicals coming from upstream carpet manufacturers in the Dalton area.
On top of that initial cost there will be another $3.07 million annually in operating costs.
Water & Sewer Division Director Mike Hackett said the “critical nature” of the issue is forcing the city’s hand. Alongside the existence of the chemicals in the Oostanaula, looming additional Environmental Protection Agency regulations are pushing the need forward.
The majority of the city’s water intakes are on the Oostanaula River. Since Rome was notified of the existence of the elevated presence of the chemicals, it has switched over to draw water from the Etowah River. It’s also using expensive temporary measures, such as granular activated carbon filters, to address the problem.
Another piece of the puzzle is that the Rome water and sewer systems are funded by their customers, not general tax dollars. Meaning the bill for the $99.4 million approved by the city commission last year flows back to customers.
Explaining the potential increase
Rome water customers will see a 9% annual rate increase each year over the period of four years.
The average water bill for a customer in the city is $60 a month. If the commission institutes the rate hike immediately, that average customer will pay an additional $5.49 a month.
However, each year that 9% gets a little larger through compounding interest. In the second year, that 9% is applied to the previous year’s increased amount — so that additional $5.49 becomes an additional $6.01. By 2025 the average user who paid $60 a month would be paying just over $85 a month.
Pending lawsuits
Legal action brings the possibility of mitigating some of the cost of the reverse osmosis system.
Rome filed lawsuits in 2019 to recover those costs from the manufacturers, including 3M, Mohawk and Shaw Industries. In early January, commissioners agreed to let the city attorney negotiate settlements with minor defendants, but the major claims are still working their way through the courts.
However, if a trial date holds to a current scheduling order, the earliest the case could come to trial is February 2023, according to Rome City Attorney Andy Davis.
If Rome were given a financial windfall in that lawsuit, commissioners have said they would support reducing further rate hikes within that four year period.