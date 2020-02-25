The Little River Canyon National Preserve is located on about 15,000 acres of land but only managed by about 13 people.
Steve Black, the superintendent of the Little River Canyon National Preserve, spoke to Seven Hills Rotary Club members Tuesday about the wonders at the Fort Payne, Alabama, park.
When asked how he managed such a large amount of land with just 13 people, he said it wasn’t too hard.
“Most places people can’t get to,” he said. “Where the people are, that’s where we are.”
But there are locations in the park, not generally patrolled, where accidents are more prone to happen, Black said.
He said some of those incidents result in one of the hardest parts of his job as the superintendent: having to contact families if someone doesn’t survive in an accident.
“It’s a beautiful place, but it’s also a deadly place,” he said. “We average about two and a half deaths per year.”
Sometimes when people see waterfalls, they want to swim -- whether or not they actually know how to swim. For the more adventurous there are features that draw those to the park.
“We’re known for world-class kayaking, world-class rock-climbing,” he said.
The mountain also has black bears that are more or less harmless.
“They’re just as scared of you as you are of them,” he said.
On top of the natural features there are concerts at the park and it's within easy driving distance.
"It's about 30 miles from where we're standing," he said. "It's so close, but our visitation doesn't promote Lookout Mountain as much as I wish they did."