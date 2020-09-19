Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful is planning fall events coming up in the next few months after remaining mostly virtual during the spring and summer.
During the monthly Rome-Floyd Litter and Blight Task Force meeting, Executive Director Emma Wells gave the group a brief rundown of all the outdoors events they have planned for the season.
Both Rome and Floyd County government employees have their own community cleanups planned in October. On Oct. 2, county employees will be picking up litter along Callier Springs Road, which has received numerous complaints about the state of the litter there.
Although the place for the Oct. 16 city cleanup has yet to be determined, Wells said they’re looking at doing the opposite side of Callier Springs Road.
The sixth annual Robert Weed Memorial Walk in Marshall Forest on the 16th as well. Owen Kinney, who serves as the science chair at Darlington Upper School will be leading the talk as part of the event honoring the former steward of the old growth forest.
“We’ll be giving away neck buffs instead of t-shirts this year,” Wells said.
On Oct. 31, KRFB will be hosting a Halloween litter cleanup called Keep Rome-Floyd Boo-tiful. Participants will also receive a neck buff as a thank you and are encouraged to dress up for the event.
“You can wear your costumes, there will be a contest,” Wells said.
Other than the events coming up, KRFB has been hard at work promoting their Adopt-A-Mile program. Right now, they have around 15 groups participating and cleaning up around the county, including the Exchange Club and Rome Area Council for the Arts.
The organization will be continuing their virtual presence on Facebook and will be posting arts and crafts videos made by their interns as well as plan some Zoom events for the community.