Along the Etowah River, boats of volunteers hoisted discarded chairs, bottles and other trash into their canoes as their sailed along and collected over 200 pounds of trash.
Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful and Keep Bartow County Beautiful hosted the Monday river clean up. Though volunteers were picking trash for six hours, Hannah Bagley, KRFB program coordinator, said getting people to participate was "like getting together on the weekend with your friends or your family for a float. It was so much fun. We had a blast."
The communal excitement stemmed from being on the water on a beautiful day and the stark reality of the negative impact litter has on the environment.
"All of our water that we drink from is pulled from the rivers and I, for one, have toured the water of our treatment plants," Bagley said. "Seeing the amount of litter that has to be filtered and separated out of our water before it can be treated for drinking is astronomical."
Bagley said this amount of pollution affects human health and she even saw first-hand how litter affects animals and their habitat. She recalled riding past a log, common homes of sunbathing turtles and snakes, piled with accumulated trash.
The best way to prevent this amount of litter is to discard waste in proper places, Bagley said. She stressed the importance of keeping rivers clean for everyone's enjoyment and how easy it is for people to take their trash with with them when leaving the water.
Bagley said this was the first of many Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful canoe clean ups and she encouraged people to host their own clean ups as well.
KRFB will provide mesh trash bags that prevent water build up to those interested in litter pick up. For more information go to their website KeepRomeFloydBeautiful.org.