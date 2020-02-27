On Monday, 14 participants from around Floyd County will board a van and tour different parts of the county to rate the areas in terms of litter.
The annual Litter Index, conducted by Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful, usually takes place during the summertime, when the leaves and grass have fully grown back. During the index, participants assess the status of litter, illegal signs, outdoor storage, graffiti and more.
By conducting the index during the winter, the grounds will be more exposed so that the participants will have a better idea of just how much litter is in the area, according to Emma Wells. The director of Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful believes they will see a difference in the litter rating this year because of the earlier date.
The group will tour areas around the county that were randomly generated by the Rome-Floyd Geographic Information System office. Wells said this will create a good mix of county and city areas — allowing the participants to get a good idea of how litter collects in the rural and suburban areas of Rome and Floyd.
This will be the first Litter Index conducted after the Litter and Blight Task Force was formed in the later part of 2019.
Wells said the index will give the task force and KRFB a better idea of what areas need to be taken care of by Adopt-A-Mile. Floyd County’s litter volunteer cleanup program allows local businesses or groups to “adopt” any mile in Floyd County and around Rome and keep it clean for a year.
Wells also said that the index gives KRFB a good idea of where anti-litter campaigns and education need to be conducted.
The van will depart at 8 a.m. and the tour will finish at 4:30 p.m. Both lunch and breakfast will be provided. To find out if spots are available, contact Wells at ewells@romega.us.