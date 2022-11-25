Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful was recognized by Keep America Beautiful as November’s Affiliate of the Month. The local organization, headed by program coordinator Hannah Bagley, aims at beautifying Rome and Floyd County through education, recycling efforts and organized cleanup events throughout the community.
For its efforts to keep Rome and Floyd County looking its best, Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful was selected as November’s Affiliate of the Month by the national organization Keep America Beautiful.
The organization’s goal is to inspire and educate people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment.
“We are an extension of Keep Georgia Beautiful, which is an extension of Keep America Beautiful,” said KRFB program coordinator Hannah Bagley. “There are more than 700 affiliates in the country, so to be selected out of all those is pretty special.”
Bagley said affiliates are chosen for the work they do in their respective communities. Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful was chosen as November’s affiliate, she said, in large part because of its work during the pandemic.
“In 2020 we received the innovation award, which is given when you submit projects that go above and beyond to reach the community,” said Bagley, who was a volunteer at the time under coordinator Emma Wells. “Even though everyone was shut in at home, KRFB had a great online presence with live chats on Facebook, videos reaching teachers and kids and other ways of interacting with the community. I think that’s one of the big reasons we’re getting this distinction now. Since I’ve taken over, we’ve seen more volunteers and more garbage collected than ever before.”
Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful extends its beautification and education efforts in the city and county.
Among other activities, it coordinates tree planting for Arbor Day as well as the Bring One for the Chipper program and goes into schools to teach kids about recycling.
One of its more visible projects is to coordinate cleanups on the side of the road and in the river.
The organization is predominantly volunteer-based, with Bagley being the only staff member.
To find out more about KRFB and its ongoing community beautification efforts, find them on Facebook by searching “Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful.”