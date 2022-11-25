keep rome floyd beautiful

Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful was recognized by Keep America Beautiful as November’s Affiliate of the Month. The local organization, headed by program coordinator Hannah Bagley, aims at beautifying Rome and Floyd County through education, recycling efforts and organized cleanup events throughout the community.

