Working on the murals underneath the Oostanaula Bridge is a welcome change for Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful Executive Director Emma Wells, after spending weeks in the hot sun painting manhole covers on Kingfisher Trail.
Wells and Model High School senior Sophia Swann have started cleaning up the graffiti on the mural depicting wildlife creatures on the Heritage Trail System. The mural is the first ever painted by KRFB and has been defaced over the years.
“They’ve actually touched it up a couple of times because it kind of falls victim to graffiti a lot. It’s not a super visible area so it needed some love,” Wells said.
The mural is made up of two panels underneath the bridge.
Wells said she and Swann plan to add more to the second panel once they finish touching up the first part.
“It’s definitely going to be super cute and a lot better,” she said.
Wells hopes to do another mural clean-up soon but is unsure when and where it will be. She said it depends on when Swann has to return to school.
This Saturday, KRFB has two scheduled events for people to come out and participate in.
The first is a litter clean-up in the Chubbtown community in Cave Spring. At 7:30 a.m., participants will meet up at the Chubb Chapel United Methodist Church’s parking lot at 1503 Chubb Road and be handed masks, gloves, grabbers and trash bags for the day.
“Being outside and cleaning up is already kind of social distancing ... where people can come with their families and groups and do a good thing while not being close around other people,” Wells said.
The director advises volunteers to wear long pants and closed toe shoes for the clean up to prevent anyone from getting poison ivy.
A plastic bag exchange will take place at the Ridge Ferry Farmers Market from 7 to 11 a.m. on Riverside Parkway.
If a person brings at least 25 plastic bags, they can receive a reusable “Litter ain’t lit” reusable canvas bag. Wells said the bag exchange was very popular at the Between the Rivers Farmers Market and she is excited to bring it to the Ridge Ferry market.