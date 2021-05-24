The Floyd County Police Department welcomed their latest addition to the crew this week: new K-9 officer Baro -- a Belgian Malinois trained in narcotics detection.
FCPD bought Baro after an anonymous citizen donated $21,000 to the police department in February.
Since then, 1-year-old Baro has been in training at Southern Coast K-9 in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. His new partner, Pfc. Baker Harbin, began training with him in mid-April and just now brought him home.
"The training was long and difficult at times, but towards the end, I was looking forward to getting back to work with him," Harbin said.
Harbin described the experience so far as very different from his usual work, but said he and Baro are already bonded.
"Normally, I work later on in the day, but today I had to start earlier," Harbin said. "After I feed him, I have to give him about an hour before he does any major activity, to prevent bloat."
The first day mostly consisted of training for the new team, but Harbin believes it'll feel a lot more real and exciting when Baro gets his first find.
Having been trained to find narcotics, Baro can assist searches in buildings, houses and cars for drug contraband.
Baro is also an apprehension dog, meaning if officers are struggling to find a suspect in a building or area, Baro can go in and apprehend the suspect and hold them.
Rome and Floyd County is classified as a HIDTA region, or High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. The designation is given to areas and communities that see a greater amount of narcotics and drug distribution.
In the past year, FCPD's K-9 Lex has brought in over $1 million worth of narcotics, Harbin said.
"Having Baro is another force multiplier on the highways and on the drug task force," he said. "When it was only Lex, they were kind of limited to using him when he was working, but now we have more flexibility and can cover more areas with two dogs."