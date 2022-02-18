Chief Presiding Juvenile Court Judge for the Rome Judicial Circuit, Judge C. Gregory Price, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection and will retire at the end of this year.
“After having worked in Juvenile Court for 42 years in various capacities I have determined it is time for me to retire and spend more time with my wife, children and grandchildren," Judge Price said in a statement.
Price's history with Floyd County Juvenile Court goes back to 1980 where he started as a prosecutor. He eventually left to go into private practice where he continued his involvement with the court as a Guardian Ad Litem/attorney for children.
In the early 1990s, he was named Pro Tem Juvenile Judge and eventually became Associate Juvenile Judge in 2008. In 2012, he was elected Chief Presiding Juvenile Court Judge.
“I have loved this job, this Court and the many exceptional people I have worked with and will sincerely miss them all. As well, and most importantly, I have cherished the opportunity to have engaged with and hopefully helped children and families resolve issues in their lives so that they could become and remain good citizens and good members of our community.” Price said.
“One of the greatest joys in my life was having someone, who was one of the children I had previously dealt with in court, approach me later as an adult and say they appreciated the way that Juvenile Court helped them correct their path in life. To hear their success stories has helped validate all of my years’ work in this Court”.
Price went onto say that he will continue serving the county as a Senior Judge and serve part time as needed in the Floyd County Juvenile Court and other courts in Northwest Georgia.
Elections around the corner
Price's announcement comes two weeks before qualifying for the May primary election begins.
Along with the Juvenile Court Chief Judge seat, the judgeships currently held by Judges Kay Ann Wetherington and William "Billy" Sparks will also be on the ballot in May.
On Friday, both judges confirmed that they are planning to run for re-election.
The judge seats will be decided in a non-partisan election during the May primaries and the winners will take the seats beginning in January 2023.
Superior Court judge candidates must qualify with the Secretary of State's Office in Atlanta, but Juvenile Court Judge candidates must qualify with the county.
Qualifying fees are determined by 3% of the base salary or gross salary, depending on the position. For the Juvenile Court Judge seat, that would be $3,797.17.
Other seats up for re-election this year include Floyd County Commission seats Post 1, Post 4 and Post 5 held by incumbents Rhonda Wallace, Larry Maxey and Scotty Hancock.
All three incumbents said they plan to run again this year.
Two Floyd County Board of Education seats — held by Republicans Chip Hood and Tony Daniel — also will be up for grabs. Daniel and Hood represent the Pepperell and Armuchee districts respectively.
Candidates must live in the district they’re seeking to represent but the vote is open to all voters except those in the Rome school system.
Both incumbents are planning to run for reelection.
Candidates for Floyd County Commissioner and Floyd County School Board can qualify with their political party March 7 through March 11.
The primary election will take place May 24. If interested in voting in this election, you must register to vote by April 25.
You can register to vote by visiting georgia.gov/register-to-vote.