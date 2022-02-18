Chief Presiding Juvenile Court Judge for the Rome Judicial Circuit Judge C. Gregory Price announced Friday that he will not seek re-election and will retire at the end of this year.
“After having worked in Juvenile Court for forty-two years in various capacities I have determined it is time for me to retire and spend more time with my wife, children and grandchildren," Judge Price said in a statement. "I began my involvement with Juvenile Court as the Juvenile Court prosecutor in 1980 and eventually went into private practice where I continued my juvenile Court involvement as a Guardian Ad Litem/attorney for children. In the early 1990’s I shifted to be the Pro Tem Juvenile Judge and did so until I was appointed as the Associate Juvenile Judge in 2008, a post I held until I was appointed the Chief Presiding Juvenile Court Judge in 2012.”
“I have loved this job, this Court, and the many exceptional people I have worked with and will sincerely miss them all. As well, and most importantly, I have cherished the opportunity to have engaged with and hopefully helped children and families resolve issues in their lives so that they could become and remain good citizens and good members of our community.” Price also stated, “One of the greatest joys in my life was having someone, who was one of the children I had previously dealt with in court, approach me later as an adult and say they appreciated the way that Juvenile Court helped them correct their path in life. To hear their success stories has helped validate all of my years’ work in this Court”.
Price further stated, “Although I will be leaving my full time position, I will take Senior Judge status and will continue to serve part time as needed in Floyd County Juvenile Court and other courts in northwest Georgia.”