A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in the shooting death of Sincere Javier Estrada-Lopez in North Rome.
Je'vion Andrez Benham was officially charged with murder on Thursday in Floyd County Superior Court. Benham, who was 15 at the time of the crime, was arrested on unrelated charges in Bartow County earlier in June and held in the Youth Detention Center since.
The charge was presented in a first appearance hearing before Floyd County Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach.
Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said the suspect, later identified by his arrest warrant, would be charged as an adult and booked into the Floyd County Jail. He will be held at the Rome Youth Detention Center pending trial.
Rome police arrived at the scene just after 7 p.m. on June 1 and found 16-year-old Estrada-Lopez on the ground with gunshot wounds. The responding officer rendered first aid but Estrada-Lopez was later pronounced dead by the coroner.
Estrada-Lopez was a rising 11th grader at Rome High School.