Rome and Floyd County continue to see a flattening of the curve in the total number of COVID-19 cases reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Monday’s noon update had one new case in Floyd County since the Sunday evening report, bringing the county’s total number up to 123. That’s an overall increase of four in the span of seven days.
The trend is similar for surrounding counties, as people are encouraged to shelter in place and stay away from large public gatherings.
Bartow County, which was one of the early hot sports for the virus, reported no new cases overnight Sunday and remains at 250. Polk County at 30 and Chattooga at 9 both remain the same as well. None of these reported new COVID-19-related deaths either.
Floyd County’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths remains at eight.
Gordon County had three new COVID-19 cases reported overnight for a total of 67, and one more death to raise its toll to six.
Local hospitals reported 20 patients confirmed positive Sunday, 23 who tested negative and 15 awaiting results. That count could include people who live in other counties.
Georgia is closing in on 19,000 cases as 790 new cases were reported to bring the total to 18,947, an increase of 790 from Sunday evening. Out of those, 3,550 — or more than 18% — have required hospitalization. The state’s death toll rose by 52 to 733.
More than 4,000 COVID-19 tests were reported to the DPH overnight to bring Georgia’s total of tests to 84,328, with 65,381 — or 77.5% — coming back negative.