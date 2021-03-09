The resumption of trials in Floyd County will begin on Monday.
Jury proceedings have been halted since March under a series of emergency orders issued by Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton as a result of the pandemic. On Tuesday, Justice Melton issued the order that lifted that suspension "effective immediately."
In preparation, juror summons were sent and the superior court is preparing to to pick two juries this coming Monday at the Forum River Center.
The most important factor is that everyone participating is safe, Floyd County Superior Court Chief Judge John “Jack” Niedrach said.
Locally, two spaces have been deemed large enough to hold a socially distanced criminal jury trial — Floyd County Superior Court courtroom A and a portion of the Forum, annexed by the county for that purpose.
“It's going to work,” Niedrach said approvingly, looking at the space in the Forum. "I don't know what we would have done without this facility."
Courts across the state began preparing for the safe resumption of jury trials last year.
Locally, Judge Niedrach headed up a committee comprised of lawyers, administrators and representatives from the public health department to come up with the plan to safely resume jury trials in the Rome circuit.
The committee began meeting in October and put together a tentative plan to reopen. That plan covers, among other things, how to comply with social distancing recommendations prior to and during a trial as well as where jurors will deliberate after a trial.
They have also been working on how to allow public access to trials and court proceedings, which may include remote access.
While many of those preparations were already in place by the end of 2020, a surge of COVID-19 cases, stalled the process. Since that surge has declined, Melton stated it was time to resume.
Protocols include pre-screening for health risks of all parties, temperature checks, masks, plexiglass barriers, touch-free evidence technology, constant surface cleaning and the reconfiguration of courtrooms and jury spaces to ensure social distancing.
“We have put into place the most rigorous safety protocols available," Melton stated.