Floyd County Superior Court intends to resume jury trials in December, after being limited to performing only essential functions.
Jury proceedings have been halted since March under an emergency order issued by Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton as a result of the pandemic.
Courts have been in the process of outlining a safety plan and, alongside a statutory 25 day period for prospective jurors to return a summons, they're expecting trials to begin Dec. 7.
Among the concerns a local committee addressed were the use of masks, reconfiguring of courtrooms and chairs, installation of plexiglass barriers, and the use of markers to ensure social distancing.
Superior Court Judge John “Jack” Niedrach headed up the local committee to come up with the plan to safely resume jury trials in the Rome circuit. That committee is comprised of representatives from the law community, public health, sheriff’s office and the county government.
According to the plan, only Courtroom A has sufficient space to conduct a felony jury trial and remain in compliance with social distancing guidelines. The court will also use spaces in the Forum River Center, which has been annexed by the county for that purpose. There are two spaces in the Forum that could be used for felony jury trials -- the Ballroom and Berry/Shorter room.
Misdemeanor jury trials, which require less space, could be conducted in the aforementioned areas as well as courtrooms B, C and D in the courthouse. Civil trials, which have six person juries, will take place in the same areas as misdemeanor trials.
Jurors will be summoned to report to the Forum and screened. Masks will be required and areas will be sanitized.
Superior Court Chief Judge Bryant Durham urged everyone who receives a jury summons to respond.
"Our courts have been closed since March, so we need to get back to the business of justice," Durham said. "If you are summoned for jury duty, please note, we will do everything we can to keep you safe and secure as you serve."