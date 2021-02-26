The juror summons are sent and Floyd County Superior Court is preparing to resume jury trials on March 15, contingent on any further state Supreme Court orders.
The resumption of trials is contingent upon whether or not the Georgia Supreme Court's chief justice gives the go ahead.
Jury proceedings have been halted since March under a series of emergency orders issued by Georgia Chief Justice Harold Melton as a result of the pandemic. During that time courts have still met to move forward with essential functions, like bond hearings primarily using video conferencing.
The most important factor is that everyone participating is safe, Floyd County Superior Court Judge John “Jack” Niedrach said.
Locally, two spaces have been deemed large enough to hold a socially distanced criminal jury trial -- Floyd County Superior Court courtroom A and a portion of the Forum River Center, annexed by the county for that purpose.
"We're trying to take this step by step," Niedrach said.
In preparation to resuming trials, a statewide task force made up of judges and lawyers appointed by Melton has been developing guidelines for the safe reopening of in-person court proceedings.
Topics in the guidelines include the use of masks, the reconfiguring of courtrooms and chairs, installation of plexiglass barriers, and the use of markers to ensure social distancing.
Locally, Judge Niedrach headed up a committee comprised of lawyers, administrators and representatives from the public health department to come up with the plan to safely resume jury trials in the Rome circuit.
The committee began meeting in October and put together a tentative plan to reopen. That plan covers, among other things, how to comply with social distancing recommendations prior to and during a trial as well as where jurors will deliberate after a trial.
They have also been working on how to allow public access to trials and court proceedings, which may include remote access.