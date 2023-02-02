In this March 22, 2021, file photo, Rome Police Maj. Rodney Bailey (left) returns from a trail behind Riverside Toyota where a man was shot in the head. The trail runs between the auto dealership and the Callier Forest Apartments at 131 Dodd Blvd.
A jury found a Rome man guilty Thursday of malice murder and other related charges in the 2021 killing of Scott Dennis Hayes.
Jeffrey Alfred Shedrick shot Hayes three times, once in the back of the head and twice in the back, in the woods between the Callier Forest Apartments on Dodd Boulevard and a Toyota dealership on March 22, 2021.
According to information presented in court, both men lived in the apartment complex and Hayes was known to walk each day to the gas station nearby. Police at the scene described the trail as a well travelled path used by residents of the apartments as well as a homeless camp in the area.
A witness testified that they saw both Shedrick and Hayes walk down the trail, then heard gunshots and saw Shedrick exit the woods and go into the apartment complex. He then left, driven by his girlfriend.
Police arrived shortly after the call went out at 9:59 a.m. Ambulances were then cleared to enter the area and the victim was transported to a local hospital.
Assistant District Attorney Ashley Cox presented evidence in the trial that showed Shedrick went to a store where he purchased new clothes, bought bleach to clean himself and dumped his hoodie, jeans and shoes. On the clothes Shedrick dumped, Cox said, was gunshot residue as well as blood from Hayes.
He was arrested later that afternoon at the McDonald's on Turner McCall Boulevard and charged with aggravated assault. Charges were upgraded to murder a day later after Hayes died from his wounds.
Prosecutors contended, based on earlier statements from Shedrick's girlfriend, that he dismantled the pistol used in the crime and dropped the parts from the vehicle. The weapon used in the crime has not been found.
The motive for the killing still remains unclear. Shedrick was originally charged with felony possession of marijuana but that charge was dropped.
The trial lasted four days and was split into two parts. At one point Shedrick sought to fire his court appointed attorneys, who remained at the trial, but then recanted.
Shedrick was tried on the murder, tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges and the jury separately considered a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. They found him guilty on all charges.
Floyd County Superior Court Judge William "Billy" Sparks has set a sentencing date in the case for Feb. 9 at 11 a.m.