A jury found a man guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a 32-year-old woman in 2021.
The jury chose to convict 43-year-old Calvin Bernard Crockett Jr. of malice murder but chose to find him guilty on the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Shania Britt Underwood.
Jurors heard testimony in the week long trial concerning the case concerning the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
During the trial defense attorneys argued that Crockett was acting in self-defense when he shot Underwood.
Testimony showed that the couple had a contentious relationship and had been fighting after a trip to The Battery in Marietta earlier in the evening. They argued and at one point, Underwood may have produced a knife as they tussled, according to evidence presented during the trial. The argument continued to escalate and around 3 a.m. Crockett shot Underwood, killing her.
They jury found Crockett guilty on the lesser included offense of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge. He was acquitted of malice murder other charges.
Crockett has remained in jail without bond since his arrest on Nov. 6, 2021 and will be sentenced at a later date.