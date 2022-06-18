As the community continues to celebrate Juneteenth, here are a list of activities taking place in the next few days.
Juneteenth is a holiday that recognizes the end of slavery. Though the Emancipation Proclamation was signed on Jan. 1, 1863, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865, that the last remaining enslaved people in Galveston Bay, Texas, learned of their freedom.
On Saturday, a parade will take place on Broad Street starting at 11 a.m. Participants will line up at Trust Bank. Immediately following the parade, a field party will take place on Spider Webb Drive, next to Main Elementary. There will be music, food, vendors and family fun.
A worship service will take place Sunday at 11 a.m. at Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 E. 14th St.
Also on Sunday, a musical celebration is planned at Thankful Life Center, 935 Spider Webb Drive. The celebration will run from 4-7 p.m.
On Monday, The Students of Excellence Scholarship Foundation will present a Twilight Juneteenth Festival Celebration at Camp One Sirron, 175 Hasty Road. From 4-6 p.m. there will be games, a horseshoe competition, bean bag throw, basketball free throw and back yard putt putt competition.
At 6:30 p.m. there will be speeches, singing, eating and dancing. There will be a variety of dishes including collard greens, ribs, chicken and black-eyed peas. The twilight speaker will be motivational speaker and civil rights activist Jeremy D. Ponds. The event will also feature Hardy Sams, vocalist for Connection Blues Band as well as a surprise author and comedian from Ohatchee, Alabama.
Twilight concert and dinner tickets are as follows: VIP section for couples at center stage, level 1 are $60. Level 2 tickets at center stage, per couple, are $45. Single tickets are $35 and student tickets are $25.
Contact Norris Allen Sr. for tickets by calling 770-547-8369.