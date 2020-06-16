This Friday, pastors from Baptist churches all over Rome will come together at Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church to give speeches on the importance of Juneteenth.
June 19 marks the anniversary of black slaves in Galveston, Texas, being told they were free in 1865. According to an article in the New York Times, this took place two months after the Confederacy surrendered to the Union and 2½ years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
“It’s the official freeing of black people,” said the Rev. Terrell Shields of Greater Mount Calvary. “The difference between June 19 and July 4 is, on July 4 the colonies were freed from England but the black people remained slaves and counted less than human. Juneteenth is when slaves were free of being slaves.”
Shields referred to the Three-Fifths Compromise of 1787, an agreement at the U.S. Constitutional Convention to count slaves as three-fifths of a person in determining state populations.
Normally, the Juneteenth gathering includes more of a celebration, but Shields decided to make this year’s event instructive as well.
“It’ll be more or less observing the celebration of the freeing of the last slaves,” he said. “It’s not like a big party, it’s more information and education.”
The event will have several speakers talking about the history of Juneteenth, the importance of voting, taking part in civic and social events and “all of the things that are going on now in America and how we can bring about change,” according to Shields.
The speakers are the Rev. Carey Ingram of Lovejoy Baptist Church, the Rev. Bernard Young of Thankful Missionary Baptist Church, Shields and Floyd County Commission Democratic candidates Shonna Bailey and Charles Smith.
“We will be registering people to vote also,” Shields said.
The event will take place outside of Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church at 445 E. 14th St. at 7 p.m. People are encouraged to wear masks and bring lawn chairs, as well as remain six feet apart.
“Hopefully, next year, it will be a more organized and planned event where it will last all day and we will have a celebration of eating and so forth,” Rev. Shields said. “Next year’s celebration we hope will be better.”