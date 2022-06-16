Juneteenth activities start this weekend, and organizers hope to foster comradery by celebrating history with fun social gatherings.
Friday's free movie night will feature the documentary "13th" at the Rome City Auditorium starting at 6:30 p.m. One Community United Vice President Charles Love said organizers chose this film because it recalls the history of the 13th amendment, which abolished slavery in 1865. The film analyzes events from Reconstruction to present day America, and evaluates how Black Americans are being affected by systemic issues like mass incarceration.
There also will be a 30 minute clip shown of the documentary "Her Name Was Hester." Produced by a Berry College professor and students, it's about a woman name Stacie Marshall who inherited her family's Summerville farm and found out her ancestors had been slave owners. It covers the steps Marshall takes towards reconciliation, Love said.
Afterwards there will be a panel discussion about the film, hosted by Love and the pastor of Holsey Sinai CME Church, Derrick McDaniel.
On Saturday, the Juneteenth parade down Broad Street will kick off at 11 a.m., starting from Truist Bank on East Second Avenue and ending at the Freedom Garden outside the Carnegie Building. Among the marchers will be the Black sororities Alpha Kappa Alpha and Delta Sigma Theta as well as the PFLAG organization, said NAACP secretary and event organizer Jackie Jenkins.
At the end of the parade, there will be a reading and reenactment of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Festivities then shift to a lot party on Spider Webb Drive. The party will have music, food, and family activities similar to a picnic, Love stated.
"Its for us to bring the community together in unity," Jenkins said. "Anybody that wants to come and join us is welcome to."
Additionally, on Sunday there will be an 11 a.m. church service at Greater Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 445 E. Fourth St.
"The backbone of the African American culture is the church," Love said. "It's going to be a spiritual celebration... It's a worship service acknowledging the holiday of Juneteenth."
And from 4 to 7 p.m., there will be a musical at Thankful Life Center, 935 Spider Webb Drive. It spotlights a wide range of performers, from solo singers and ensemble vocalists to steppers and a jazz band, Jenkins, said.
Ultimately, Love hopes attendees will walk away with a better understanding of history, and through it find solidarity in one another.
"I would like for people to acknowledge that there are some things that have happened in our history that we may not like but it's the truth," he said. "And by moving forward we can deal with that truth to be better together."