The lone local defendant in a white supremacist murder plot, Luke Austin Lane, 21, of Silver Creek was denied bond Friday by Floyd Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach. Two co-defendants, Jacob Kaderli, 19, of Dacula and Michael Helterbrand, 25, of Dalton were denied bond during a hearing Feb.14.
“Luke Lane was the catalyst for the group that was formed here in Floyd County,” said Assistant District Attorney Emily Johnson.
She argued that Lane was the person who recruited Kaderli and Helterbrand to the organization known as The Base, as well as the undercover informant who helped law enforcement authorities infiltrate the group that had made plans to kill a Bartow County couple. Johnson said those murders had been scheduled to take place Feb. 22.
Johnson also presented the court with a photograph of a flyer for The Base which had been posted on a utility pole along Fifth Avenue outside the courthouse.
The prosecutor argued the group, known as The Base, sought to “instill a white ethno-state through violence” and that in addition to the Bartoe County couple, The Base also intended to murder a member of the group in Maryland.
“The only place the community is safe is with him in jail,” Johnson said.
Thomas Lane, the defendant’s father, was the lone witness called by defense attorney Emily Matson in a bid to persuade Judge Niedrach to grant a bond in the case.
Asked if he was aware of allegations that the younger Lane had been recorded saying that he would kill his own father if necessary, Thomas Lane said, “I am not and I don’t believe it.” Asked during cross examination by Johnson if he would be willing to allow his son to remain at home even if he had heard the alleged threat, the elder Lane said “Yes, I love my son today as much as I did the day he was born.”
The elder Lane testified that his son had always lived at home and had no assets to be in a position to flee the community if granted bond. He also testified that his son had never had any behavioral issues while in school and certainly had no criminal history.
“He’s quiet. He helps out a lot around the farm. Anything I ask him to do he does it,” the father testified.
Under cross examination from Johnson, The elder Lane said that he had noticed a lot of people coming and going from the home and was aware that his son was a member of some group but that he didn’t know the name of it.
During her closing argument, Matson said the family was fine with the court ordering a significant bond and even suggested that ankle monitoring or home arrest might be appropriate but said that simply using “ideas and thoughts” expressed be her client was not a valid ground for refusing bond.
“Mrs. Matson makes some very good points, especially with ideas alone,” Niedrach said. “Words are protected by the Constitution. Violence is not.”
In denying the bond, Niedrach said he could not find that Lane was not a risk to flee the county, nor could he find that Lane did not pose a threat to the community.”
Niedrach reminded prosecutors that if the defendants were not indicted within 90 days that they would be entitled to bond and said that given the nature of the allegations and the fact that all three defendants were being held without bond, that the case would get priority for speedy action on his trial calendar.
Prior to the testimony in the bond hearing, Matson initially argued that the media should not be allowed to take and publish photographs during Friday’s hearing. She said the enormous media coverage of the case so far would inhibit the court’s ability to administer justice in the case.
Niedrach eventually overruled Matson saying “I don’t think any of the rights of the defendant will be adversely affected.”