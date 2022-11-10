Sending a message to a man convicted of raping two women, a Floyd County Superior Court judge sentenced him to two consecutive life without parole terms in prison.
On Thursday, a jury found 40-year-old Normal Contorno Moore guilty of raping two women in 2018 and at his sentencing hearing, one of the women he victimized addressed the court.
"Through the four years of everything the aftermath has affected my life in more than one way possible," she said. "It's hard for me to get close to people...it's hard within even my own relationships....It scares me just being up here in front of him."
The Rome News-Tribune does not identify victims of sex crimes.
Originally accused of raping six women, a jury convicted Moore on only two counts of rape. He was acquitted on four other counts of rape as well as aggravated assault and aggravated sodomy charges.
At the sentencing hearing, Rome Circuit Assistant District Attorney Emily Harsen requested that Judge Bryan Johnson sentence Moore to the consecutive life without parole sentences.
Prosecutors also presented the fact that Moore has six prior felony convictions and requested to have Moore sentenced under the state's recidivist statute. Georgia law requires a judge to sentence a defendant with multiple felony convictions to the maximum term, in this case life without parole.
However, the judge considered the question of whether or not to run the two life terms without parole consecutively.
Moore's attorney, LeAnna Wade, argued that running the terms consecutively was purely symbolic.
As he considered the sentence, Judge Johnson remarked that while Moore has been convicted of six serious felony offenses but only managed to serve very short amounts of time in prison as a result.
"He then victimized at least two women, maybe more," Johnson said.
Johnson said during sentencing the heavier sentence of two life terms without parole run consecutive may be symbolic, but "symbols have meanings" and in this case it was appropriate to send a message.