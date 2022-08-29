A 60-year-old Paulding County man who began sexually abusing an 11-year-old young girl months after he was removed from Georgia's sex offender registry was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Monday.
U.S. District Court Judge Mark H. Cohen sentenced Stacy Keith Wisener to the 30 year term as part of a plea agreement on a production of child pornography charge. In addition, Wisener will also serve a life term on supervised release and pay $175,000 in restitution to the victim.
In Oct. 2021, the victim reported the abuse, which had been going on since 2017, to her parents. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant to search Wisener’s Frances Drive home in Dallas, where many of the assaults occurred. That search found video and photo evidence of Wisener sexually molesting the victim.
"It is likely the defendant will die in prison due to his sentence. Frankly, it's an appropriate consequence given the defendant's conduct," Assistant U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg told the judge in a hearing.
During the hearing, Hertzberg reviewed Wisener's previous conviction for molesting an eight-year-old child in 2001. He was sentenced to a ten year term on probation by Paulding Superior Court Judge W.A. Foster III.
"After completing an incredibly light sentence -- this defendant sought to be removed from the sex offender registry and was successful," he told the judge. "After this defendant was given an enormous break, an enormous opportunity...the defendant began sexually abusing (a child he was acquainted with)."
Judge Cohen acknowledged that Wisener's previous sentence was light but also said the fact that Wisener was released from the registry in 2016 by Paulding Chief Judge Tonny S. Beavers was "mindboggling."
Wisener's attorney, Aaron Henrickson addressed Judge Cohen and said his client has acknowledged his actions but did not want to put his family through a trial. He also acknowledged that, at best, Wisener would be 85 or 86-years-old before he could possibly be released from prison.
When asked if he wanted to speak at the hearing, Wisener only said "No your honor, I'll just rely on what (Henrickson) said."
After accepting the plea deal and sentencing Wisener, Judge Cohen spoke to the victim's family members in the courtroom. He said in his time on the bench it was the longest sentence he'd handed down, but also said it was a very appropriate sentence considering the crimes.
As he continued to speak to the victim's family in the courtroom, he spoke candidly concerning Wisener's previous child molestation sentence and whether or not he would have reoffended if he'd still been kept on the sex offender registry.
"Good god, I mean, what if that had not happened. Could this not have been avoided?" he said, then commented on the previous sentence saying "that should not have happened."
Cohen then addressed Wisener directly.
"Mr. Wisener, this is the time the court often talks to the defendant...I always try to say something...to try to make some difference when (youthful offenders) get out of prison...you're not likely to get out of prison," he said continuing. "The only thing I can say if you committed a terrible, terrible act... not act, acts in this case."
He continued, saying the only positive thing in the situation is that Wisener pleaded guilty and not put the victim's family through any more trauma. He then continued,
"Try to do something constructive in the jail," Judge Cohen said. "You'll have other people you'll come in contact with...that'll be challenging to say the least."
That search also led to the location of thousands of pieces of unopened mail, taken from the Postal Service processing and distribution facility on Crown Road in Atlanta, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia. Wisener also pleaded guilty to a possession of stolen mail.
“We are thankful for the strong relationships that we have with our state and federal partners. In complex cases like these, those partnerships help secure convictions which will ensure that no other child will ever be terrorized by this man. I would like to sincerely thank all of the individuals who played a role in securing this conviction for these appalling crimes,” said Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge said in a statement.