Items taken from a woman's home on the night she was murdered in 1986 will be allowed into evidence during the retrial of a man facing the death penalty.
The order released Wednesday stated that a woman's consent allowing police to search her home was valid.
The attorneys for Timothy Tyrone Foster, who is charged with the murder and molestation of retired schoolteacher Queen Madge White, claimed the search was illegal essentially because police didn't obtain a warrant or Foster's consent.
The search took place after an altercation between Foster and Lisa Stubbs, approximately a month after the murder. Foster attacked Stubbs, she testified earlier this week, and she fled. Foster was arrested and when police spoke with Stubbs she told them that Foster had said he killed White. On top of that, Foster had stashed items taken from White's home in Stubbs' home.
During a hearing on the matter, former Rome police detective Wayne Craft testified Stubbs approached police with the information and identified items that only police knew had been stolen from White's residence.
"Mr. Craft testified that he presented Ms. Stubbs with a consent form to search her home and explained to her what the consent form was," the order penned by Floyd County Superior Court Judge William "Billy" Sparks stated.
During her testimony, Stubbs said she invited police into her home to get the items out of her residence. She also testified she had not spoken out about the items earlier because she was afraid of Foster.
Foster's attorneys argued that Foster should have been able to refuse consent and that the court shouldn't admit the evidence because Stubbs was potentially under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time.
"The court does not find that any of the evidence presented shows that Ms. Stubbs was incapable of validly consenting at the time of the search," the order stated.
More hearings in the now 35-year-old case will are scheduled for Aug. 2 and then go up to the Georgia Supreme Court for review. Foster was originally convicted and sentenced to death in 1987. That conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 on the basis that the district attorney's office improperly excluded Black jurors in his original trial.
Sparks said during a hearing on Tuesday that he hopes the case will go to trial by the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.