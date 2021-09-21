A ruling handed down this week will allow a federal lawsuit against companies who have allegedly been dumping large quantities of toxic chemicals in the Oostanaula River to continue.
The lawsuit, Johnson v. 3M, et. al., filed in the Northern District of Georgia federal court accuses manufacturers in Dalton — including 3M, Mohawk, Shaw Industries and others — of dumping chemicals heavily used in carpet production in the river.
A lawsuit filed by the City of Rome in 2019 in Floyd County Superior Court makes many of the same claims. That lawsuit contends the companies knew the perfluorinated compounds used in their manufacturing were toxic.
Those toxic chemical compounds, PFOA and PFOS, migrated downstream, causing issues in Floyd County and Chattooga County, among others. Dalton
U.S. District Court Judge Amy Totenberg denied the motions to dismiss, with the exception of some negligence claims, in a voluminous 180-page order.
“After rowing hard down the river of issues, the Court concludes that the majority of Plaintiff’s claims withstand Defendants’ flood of motions to dismiss,” Totenberg wrote in the order’s conclusion.
In its lawsuit the city cited the extremely high cost of treating for the toxic chemicals as well as the fact that the chemicals don’t break down over time and accumulate in a person’s body with repeated exposure.
The existence of the chemicals has caused Rome switch over and draw water from the Etowah, where it has fewer intakes, as well as using expensive measures, such as granular activated carbon filters, to provide a safe but temporary answer to the problem.
“The Etowah River cannot sustain the long-term water needs of the city,” a statement that accompanied the city filing a 2019 lawsuit stated.
“Dalton, Georgia has been dubbed the ‘Carpet Capital of the World.’ But Dalton’s carpet commerce, according to Plaintiff, has resulted in serious harm to individuals that live in the surrounding area because certain chemicals heavily used in carpet production, PFAS, are both toxic and everlasting,” Judge Totenberg wrote in the order’s summary. “(The) plaintiff alleges that the numerous defendants here — who are chemical suppliers, carpet manufacturers, intermediaries, the City of Dalton, Dalton Utilities and the Dalton Whitfield Sold Waste Authority — have contributed to or caused the discharge of these chemicals into North Georgia.”
The order’s summary continued, “as a result, the discharged chemicals have contaminated water supplies downstream of Dalton, specifically the water supplies for the City of Rome and Floyd County, thereby injuring (the) plaintiff and others similarly situated.”
While Dalton isn’t named in the Rome lawsuit the ruling in federal court will likely hold weight in the local filing.