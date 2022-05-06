An administrative law judge ruled that the challengers to the candidacy of 14th District Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene "failed to prove their case by a preponderance of the evidence," in an order released Friday.
However, the longshot challenge isn't dead yet. The order is only a recommendation and the final call belongs to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
The most likely outcome is that Raffensperger will follow the recommendation of Administrative Law Judge Charles R. Beaudrot and then that decision will be appealed in the state court system.
The challenge to her candidacy, filed by the nonprofit Free Speech for People, contends that Greene should be disqualified from holding public office. The accusation alleges she helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol which, the group contends, should constitutionally bar her from office.
During a hearing on April 22, Greene largely denied having knowledge that the attack on the Capitol was going to happen. She repeatedly claimed she did not recall events or statements codified on social media during the hours long hearing before Judge Beaudrot.
During that hearing, Greene's attorney stated she was a victim of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack and sheltered at the Capitol alongside other legislators. Their argument has been that Greene's speech is protected by the constitution and has not incited violence.
"This decision betrays the fundamental purpose of the Fourteenth Amendment’s Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause and gives a pass to political violence as a tool for disrupting and overturning free and fair elections," a statement by Free Speech by the People read. "We urge Secretary Raffensperger to take a fresh look at the evidence presented in the case and reject the judge’s recommendation. Marjorie Taylor Greene helped facilitate the January 6 insurrection, and under the Constitution, she is disqualified from future office."