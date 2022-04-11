A Floyd County man’s 2001 conviction on murder charges was overturned after a judge found that, among other things, prosecutors didn’t disclose evidence that could have led to his acquittal.
Joseph S. Watkins was convicted of the Jan. 11, 2000, shooting death of Issac Dawkins near what is now Georgia Highlands College. He and another man were arrested nearly 10 months after the shooting and Watkins was subsequently convicted. Watkins’ codefendant was tried separately and acquitted on all charges.
Watkins unsuccessfully appealed his conviction several times, but in 2017 attorneys with the Georgia Innocence Project filed a civil petition — referred to as a habeas corpus — to have his conviction overturned.
This time, by showing new evidence of violations of his constitutional rights, Watkins was successful. An order was filed on Monday by Walker County Superior Court Judge Don W. Thompson.
“Despite scientific and common-sense evidence of innocence and clear official misconduct, Joey Watkins has been imprisoned for more than half his life for a crime he did not commit,” said Georgia Innocence Project Executive Director Clare Gilbert. “After years of setbacks, we are thrilled with Judge Thompson’s swift decision to grant Joey’s habeas petition. Now it falls on Georgia prosecutors to follow the courts’ lead by demonstrating accountability, admitting error and finally correcting this injustice once and for all. No one is made safer by keeping the wrong person in prison.”
Judge Thompson outlined several reasons in his order.
He wrote that prosecutors failed to disclose potentially exculpatory evidence concerning the caliber of a bullet used to kill a dog that was left near Dawkins’ grave. During the trial, prosecutors argued that Watkins shot the dog, potentially with the same gun used to kill Dawkins, and left the dog’s body near the grave.
“The state used the death of the dog to paint Mr. Watkins as a depraved and evil human being during trial,” Watkins’ attorney Benjamin Goldberg said Monday.
However, the bullet found in the dog was .22-caliber, different than the one used to shoot Dawkins.
“The court finds that the grave dog evidence was particularly damaging to Mr. Watkins because it was the strongest foundation for the state’s argument that Dawkins’ death was a personal, hate-driven murder as opposed to what the rest of the evidence suggested: a random road rage killing,” the judge wrote.
In addition, the judge wrote, the court violated Watkins’ sixth amendment rights to confront witnesses against him — in this instance a juror in his own trial.
Prosecutors had argued that cellphone location evidence proved Watkins was in the area of the shooting, while the defense said it proved he was not.
The question of juror misconduct came to light in 2016 after a juror came forward about conducting a driving experiment to test the cellphone location evidence. The juror said they based their decision to convict Watkins, at least partially, on that test.
Jurors are supposed to make a determination of guilt in a trial based solely on evidence presented in court.
“There is no question that cellphone evidence was a significant issue at Mr. Watkins’ trial,” Thompson wrote.
Despite his conviction being overturned, Watkins will remain in prison for the time being. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole and has currently served 21 years.
A petition for bond was filed by attorneys for Watkins in Floyd County Superior Court on Monday; no date has been set and there’s still the potential the Georgia attorney general’s office will appeal Monday’s ruling.
“We’ll wait and see what happens,” Goldberg said. “We’re grateful for this opportunity.”