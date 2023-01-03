A Floyd County Superior Court judge granted Joseph Watkins a $75,000 bond following a Georgia Supreme Court ruling that effectively tossed out his previous conviction and granting him the opportunity for a new trial.
Judge Bryan Johnson granted Watkins a bond, with stipulations including an ankle-monitor, after a two-and-a half hour hearing on Tuesday.
History
Watkins is accused of the Jan. 11, 2000, shooting death of Isaac Dawkins near what is now Georgia Highlands College. He and Mark Free were arrested nearly 10 months after the shooting and Watkins was subsequently convicted.
Watkins has maintained his innocence and his co-defendant was tried separately and acquitted on all charges.
In December 2022 the high court unanimously affirmed a Constitutional challenge to Watkins' 2001 conviction on a murder charge in Floyd County. He has remained in prison since awaiting the result of an appeal to that ruling by the state.
The case was the subject of the second season of "Undisclosed" a podcast. The audio series which examined the Watkins case and subsequent trial. This came after Watkins unsuccessfully appealed his conviction several times, but in 2017 attorneys with the Georgia Innocence Project filed a civil petition — referred to as a habeas corpus — to have his conviction overturned.
In April, by showing new evidence of violations to his constitutional rights, Watkins was successful. Walker County Superior Court Judge Don W. Thompson outlined several reasons in that order.
He stated that prosecutors violated Watkins’ sixth amendment rights to confront witnesses against him, in this instance a juror in his own trial.
During his 2001 trial, prosecutors argued that cellphone location evidence proved Watkins was in the area of the shooting. The issue came with a juror in the trial conducted an out of court test of that evidence during the trial.
However, that out-of-court test only came to light in 2016 after a juror came forward about conducting a driving experiment to test the cellphone location evidence. The juror said they based their decision to convict Watkins, at least partially, on that test.
Jurors are supposed to make a determination of guilt in a trial based solely on evidence presented in court.
Judge Thompson also wrote that during the 2001 trial, prosecutors under former district attorney Tami Colston failed to disclose potentially exculpatory evidence concerning the caliber of a bullet used to kill a dog that was left near Dawkins’ grave. During the trial, prosecutors argued that Watkins shot the dog, potentially with the same gun used to kill Dawkins, and left the dog’s body near the grave.
However, the bullet found in the dog was .22-caliber, different than the one used to shoot Dawkins.
“The court finds that the grave dog evidence was particularly damaging to Mr. Watkins because it was the strongest foundation for the state’s argument that Dawkins’ death was a personal, hate-driven murder as opposed to what the rest of the evidence suggested: a random road rage killing,” Judge Thompson wrote.
The hearing
The Floyd County District Attorney's Office sought to deny bond for Watkins, presenting evidence during the hearing in an attempt to show a pattern of harassing behavior prior to and after his incarceration.
Patterson called Brianne Scarber to the stand during the hearing. Scarber, who has since married and moved from the area, is a former on-again off-again girlfriend who is part of the prosecution's reasoning of why Watkins allegedly targeted Dawkins. The motive cited in the 2001 case was that Watkins was jealous because Scarber dated Dawkins for a time.
She testified that in the late 1990s Watkins had threatened her with a firearm on at least one occasion during an argument as well as that she suspected Watkins had left a number of threatening phone messages on her phone in 2006.
"I promise you will not get away with this," one of several messages played in the courtroom stated. "I gave you my heart and soul, I will take it all back."
The messages contained expletive-laden threats and referenced a previous relationship, she said, and had very specific facets of their relationship that only she and Watkins would know about.
At that time she had a two-year-old child and reported the incidents to police, but Watkins was never charged in any of the incidents.