A Floyd County Superior Court judge granted a $25,000 bond for a man accused of intentionally causing wrecks over several years in order to defraud insurance companies.
Chris Twyman, the attorney for 24-year-old Quran Shaheed McCain, said in several of the wreck police cited other parties who admitted fault and turned the incidents over to their insurance companies.
"What's really at issue in this case is whether or not he staged these accidents," Twyman said.
McCain, who attended the hearing via video conference from the Floyd County Jail, is facing several counts of felony insurance fraud and making false statements to law enforcement as well as aggravated assault. He is accused of striking vehicles, or causing vehicles to strike him, and then filing false injury claims against the drivers’ insurance.
"He has no prior felonies an is a resident of Rome," Twyman told Judge William "Billy" Sparks. "He is married. He and his wife reside in Rome."
McCain had previously gone viral on Tik Tok for posting a video with his 61-year-old wife, Cheryl McGregor. The couple has 1.2 million followers on the social media platform.
Prosecutors requested that bond be denied, but if granted that McCain be held on house arrest with an ankle monitor.
"We do believe that Mr. McCain being on the street is a danger to the community and property," Rome Circuit Assistant District Attorney Kevin Salmon told the judge.
Judge Sparks granted the bond with the stipulation that McCain be confined to his home with an ankle monitor and have no contact with any co-defendants or victims related to the case.