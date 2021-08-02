A judge denied a motion claiming that Floyd County’s Black population is underrepresented in the pool of jurors to be used in the retrial of a man accused of the 1986 killing of a retired schoolteacher.
In an effort to prove the jury pool assertion Timothy Tyrone Foster’s attorneys called to the stand Jeffrey Martin, a mathematician who has testified in hundreds of other cases.
Martin said he was supplied with the 2021 master jury list for Floyd County and cross referenced that list with 2019 U.S. Census statistics.
By referencing the people in that jury list and comparing it with driver’s license numbers, Martin said there were 2,585 duplicates in that list.
In most cases, he said, the duplicates came from name changes, the date of birth being a little off, or first and last names being switched.
Of the population of Floyd County, he said, just over 70,000 people were jury eligible and, of that number, only approximately 48,000 self-reported their race.
In an attempt to get a more thorough snapshot of the population represented, Martin said he used methods such as geocoding to identify residents in historically Black or White neighborhoods to estimate what race a person may be.
Using the data and his estimates, Martin said the Black population was underrepresented in the 2021 master jury list. The adult Black population was at 14.1% in the 2019 Census and his estimates showed a representation of just over 13% in the list.
But Rome Circuit Assistant District Attorney Kevin Salmon questioned Martin’s results.
“You don’t have anything showing a systemic exclusion of any group, do you,” Salmon asked.
Martin replied that he didn’t, but said his estimates don’t match an inclusivity report released by the Superior Court Clerk’s office. He also conceded that the numbers he used in his report are just estimates.
“Nobody knows the exact numbers,” Martin said.
The director of the Georgia Council of Superior Court Clerks, Michael Holiman, said that Floyd County’s master jury list meets and exceeds the state’s inclusivity standards.
The jury pool report showed a 105.9% inclusivity rate; the state requires an 85% inclusivity rate for approval.
Foster’s attorney Christian Lamar asked Holiman about duplicates on the list.
“There are no duplicates on the list as defined by the jury composition rule,” Holiman replied.
Foster’s original conviction and death sentence was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016. The sentence was thrown out based on evidence that the district attorney’s office in 1987 improperly excluded Black jurors from the jury in Foster’s original trial.
Hearings in the case will continue in Floyd County Superior Court Judge William “Billy” Sparks’ courtroom Tuesday.