A judge denied bond to a 19-year-old Rome man who is accused of shooting and killing another man on Cliffview Drive in August 2019.
Superior Court Judge Billy Sparks denied bond for Joe Paul Atwater after a hearing early Thursday via teleconference.
Atwater has been held in jail since he turned himself in to authorities on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in September 2019, his attorney Jonathan Speiser with the Rome Public Defender's Office said.
"It's been almost a year," Speiser told the court. "There's a potential we do not have trials this year."
Trials and many other court functions were put on hold after the state's high court issued an emergency order earlier this year. While the order is set to expire next week, it may be extended as COVID-19 cases continue to rise statewide.
Atwater is accused of shooting 26-year-old Jonathan Lynn Hull on the evening of Aug. 17 outside of a Cliffview Drive residence. Atwater knew Hull, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Salmon told the court, and Hull had accused him as well as his brother of stealing some items from his home.
While Atwater does not have a felony criminal record and does have strong Rome connections, prosecutors attempted to show that he had several altercations while at the jail and has gang ties.
Deputy Josh Wright, a member of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office Gang Task Force, testified they have evidence of Atwater's ties to the Bounty Hunter Bloods.
The task force uses a point system developed by the Georgia Department of Corrections to identify and classify gang members. Wright went through an abbreviated description of the process used to "validate" gang members. That process includes known associations, social media posts, violent gang-related activity as well as an interview with the suspected gang member.
Of the 10 points needed to classify an inmate as a gang member, Wright said, Atwater was assigned 16 points.
During his testimony, Atwater told Wright that he could not be a gang member because he was now a Muslim. However, Wright said Atwater continued to be involved in altercations at the jail and be in contact with known gang associates.
Atwater interrupted via the video conference line, calling the testimony lies. "I'm not going to sit here and listen to these lies," he said.
After a warning from the judge, the testimony continued and prosecutors also cited testimony from Wright that Atwater was a part of an extortion scheme at the jail.
"He has shown through his acts at the jail that he has no regard for authority," Salmon told the court.
Once the emergency judicial order expires and the option for holding trials is available, Judge Sparks said this case would get priority.
"The minute we do have trials available, you'll be at the top of the list to get a trial," Sparks told Atwater.