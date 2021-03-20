A judge is considering the renewed bond request of a Floyd County man accused of participating in a white supremacist murder plot.
Floyd County Superior Court Chief Judge Jack Niedrach said he would take the request for bond by Luke Lane under advisement after a hearing Thursday.
Defense attorneys argue Lane, who lives in Silver Creek and has no prior criminal record, is being held without bond unfairly while prosecutors say he alongside others are part of a dangerous racist group with a large network.
FBI and Floyd County Police Department investigators stated in an affidavit that Lane — along Justin Kaderli of Dacula and Michael Helterbrand of Dalton — conspired to kill a Bartow County couple who had taken part in antifascist protests, in order to send a message to enemies of their group.
Lane, as well as his co-defendants, have requested bond at least twice prior and been denied.
“I’m sure the court will hear that he reads books or has conversations about his evil ideas,” Lane’s attorney Emily Matson said. Following up, Matson said those ideas shouldn’t be a factor about whether or not he is granted bond.
Arguing that her client had been passed by for indictment, even after serving over 400 days in jail without bond, Matson said he had no resources and didn’t even have a car that worked when he was arrested.
“The factor in the case is from an FBI agent driving him somewhere,” Matson said referring to accusations that Lane and others scouted the home of the Bartow couple.
Lane attended the hearing via a video conferencing system from the Floyd County Jail.
Since, the DA’s office has been attempting to limit the number of people in grand jury hearings, Assistant District Attorney Emily Johnson said, they’ve been scheduling indictments based on the investigating officer.
For instance, this past week one investigating officer was the person to offer testimony in 40 cases, Johnson told the court, so those cases were brought before the grand jury.
“We have really been trying to move this case....once it gets indicted and get things rolling,” Johnson told the court. Currently, the plan is to indict the three men next Friday.
The Base, a white supremacist group that exists primarily online. But, according to court documents, members met up to conduct paramilitary training on an isolated property owned by Lane’s family off John Ingram Road in Silver Creek.
So far, seven reported members of the group have been arrested throughout the country, including several who were linked the gathering in Floyd County property.
Since he’s been in jail Lane has continued to keep in touch with other white supremacists, Johnson said. She named two men, Dalton Woodward and Christopher Hood, both of whom are known to be involved in white supremacist groups.
“Mr. Lane is still talking to members of the Base outside of jail,” Johnson said.
Woodward was kicked out of the U.S. Army National Guard after it was revealed he was involved a neo-pagan cult and Hood identified himself as the in a Boston Globe article as the spokesperson for a Nazi group in Massachusetts.
The court should not be holding Lane in jail for contacting people who share his white supremacist beliefs, Matson argued.
“I don’t know if either of them (Woodward or Hood) have a criminal history,” Matson said.