The process for seeking $345,000,000 from insurance companies that denied claims from Darlington school as well as a teacher accused of sexually abusing students in the 1970s and '80s will go forward, a judge has ruled.
Roger Stifflemire, who is the sole remaining defendant in the lawsuit, taught English at the school from approximately 1974 to 1994. During his tenure, he also served as a dorm parent where he supervised 9th through 12th grade boys.
The plaintiffs alleged that Stifflemire used his authority and influence as a teacher and dorm parent to obtain their trust, which he then exploited to sexually abuse them both on and off campus.
The claims against other defendants in the case have effectively been dropped. Darlington settled, in a similar method, in November 2021, for an undisclosed sum. Frederick Marquette, accused of molesting students at his property at Lake Jordan in central Alabama alongside Stifflemire, is deceased.
In mid-June, Senior Judge Adele Grubbs, who was assigned to the case when circuit judges recused themselves, signed off on a consent judgment. That judgement — agreed to by Stifflemire — essentially states he will assist in seeking claims against several insurance companies which have categorically denied coverage.
That means lawyers representing the defendants in the case can attempt to collect that sum from insurance companies named in the lawsuit. Stifflemire, who doesn’t have any significant personal assets, will offer testimony in what will likely continue to be a lengthy process.
As part of the ongoing lawsuit, the plaintiffs have been assigned the rights to file a claim against those insurance companies seeking payment. The insurance companies filed a motion to dismiss, stating the plaintiffs didn't have a right to sue.
This week Judge Grubbs ruled that the lawsuit could continue and that, among other things, the insurance companies had failed to prove the plaintiffs did not have the right to seek recompense.
Several of the insurance companies named in the lawsuit have been purchased, consolidated into other entities or gone defunct. The named defendants in the lawsuit are Continental Casualty Company, Northern Insurance Company of New York, Valiant Insurance Company, Zurich American Insurance Company, American Guarantee and Liability Company, The North River Insurance Company, the Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company and the Great American Insurance Company.