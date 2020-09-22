Rome native Bobby Jones has been named interim executive director of the South Rome Redevelopment Corporation.
Jones will replace Charles Looney, who stepped down earlier this month to take a position closer to family in Columbia, South Carolina.
He has worked as a communications and development consultant with South Rome Redevelopment for over a year and had interned at with the agency in 2008.
Jones has an extensive resume with nonprofits in Rome including the Davies Homeless Shelter, Living Proof Recovery and the Community Foundation for Greater Rome. He is a graduate of Georgia College and holds a master's degree in Nonprofit Administration from Louisiana State University-Shreveport.
“We really appreciate Bobby stepping in as part-time interim director to make sure we can continue to function," said Brent Bell, chairman of the corporation. "He’ll be adding some new responsibilities in addition to what he already does to help us operate as smoothly and efficiently as possible through this transition.”
“South Rome Redevelopment holds a special place for me -- I did an internship here and wrote my senior thesis on the organization over ten years ago as an undergrad,” Jones says. “I am grateful for the opportunity to help guide us through this transition.” he added.
Bell said the board was forming a search committee and hoped to have a new director in place early next year.
Fund raising will be a key part of Jones' responsibilities this fall. The South Rome Early Learning Center at Anna K. Davie Elementary School, support for the Davies Shelter’s farm program on Pollock Street and the construction of several new affordable single-family homes are all items that require considerable financial attention.
The organization is also hoping to win a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit application that would assist with the creation of 100 new affordable housing units off Pollock Street and Peachtree Street in South Rome.