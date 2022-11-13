Rome, Floyd County and Cave Spring elected officials are meeting Tuesday to approved the intergovernmental agreement that finalizes the sometimes contentious local option sales tax distribution negotiations.
This agreement will mark the end to a more than six month negotiation period sparked by the City of Rome's request for more revenue than in the previous LOST agreement.
The LOST distribution formula must be revisited every 10 years. Cave Spring has been mostly absent from negotiations, as they were not asking for additional revenue.
Under the agreement announced in September, Rome's percentage would increase from 41.7% to 45.2% and Floyd County would go from 56.5% to 53%. Cave Spring stays the same at 1.8% of the proceeds.
Additionally, the city and county agreed to swap real estate.
The county will deed the Forum River Center to the city and will receive full ownership of what is currently the Joint Law Enforcement Center. The Rome Police Department will move to an as-yet undecided location.
"The space is much-needed," County Manager Jamie McCord said. "Having that square footage will solve a lot of things for years to come."
The city will also assume ownership of the Third Avenue parking deck, the Town Green, Rotary Plaza and the Chief John Ross Memorial Bridge.
Rome also wanted the Fifth Avenue bridge, but the deal fell apart because construction was federally funded and a transfer could complicate future federal funding requests for other projects.
The county will receive the Sixth Avenue parking deck and the Marine Armory building, which serves as headquarters for Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation.
Tuesday's meeting will be held at 2 p.m. in the Berry/Shorter Room of the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St. It is open to the public.