A rezoning request for John Graham Homes, managed by the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, is on the agenda for the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission meeting on Thursday.
The multi-family-residential development sits on parcels bounded by East Fourteenth Street, East Twelfth Street, Crane Street and Cedar Avenue, which are zoned urban-mixed-use and higher-density-traditional-residential.
Applicant and owner NWGHA requests the lots to be rezoned to multi-family-residential to better fit the area's use. The organization also wishes to help revitalize the area as part of the Choice Neighborhood Program, a national program dedicated to creating affordable housing and expanding communities.
The rezoning request of a community-commercial lot on Lookout Circle in South Rome is also on the agenda. Applicant Ruth Terry wishes for the lot to be rezoned to low-density-traditional-residential.
The parcel is in the same area as a neighborhood and the rezoning would better fit the use of the surrounding parcels.
If voted for approval by the planning commission, the applicants will go before the Rome City Commission for a first reading on June 8 and a second reading and public hearing on June 22 at 6 p.m.
The last rezoning request is for a convenience store, which currently sits on a lot zoned suburban-residential. Applicant Sudha Patel wishes to rezone the lot to community-commercial to correct the zoning map.
If voted for approval by the planning commission, the applicant will go before the Floyd County Commission for a first reading on June 9 and a second reading and public hearing on June 23 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held over Zoom at 2:30 p.m. If interested in attending, login instructions will be posted on the City of Rome’s Facebook page before the meeting.
For any other information or if you're interested in the public hearing portion, contact Associate Planner Brice Wood at bwood@romega.us.